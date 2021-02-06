Madhya Pradesh jobs: Bumper opportunity for 10th pass students, 13,206 vacancies to be filled

The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has released a recruitment notification for volunteers for the session 2021-22. He has invited applications for the recruitment of meritorious youth candidates for National Youth Core Projects. A total of 13,206 volunteer posts have to be filled by the organization in this session, for which two volunteers will be deployed in each block of 623 centers.

NYKS Important Dates

Application Starts - February 5, 2021

NYKS Last Date for Application - February 20, 2021

Date of Result (NYKS Result Date) - March 15, 2021

Given the availability of DM and DC to fix the date of interview of selected candidates, the date of the selection committee meeting - between February 25 to March 8, 2021

NYKS Vacancy DetailNYKS Vacant Post - 13,206

NYKS Eligibility- 10th pass is compulsory- Students who attend regular classes in an institution will not be eligible for the scheme. Only students studying in private or attending irregular classes will be eligible to apply.

Age (NYKS Age Limit)It is mandatory for the applicant to be between 18 and 29 years of age by 1 April 2021.

NYKS Selection ProcessThe selection for the candidates who applied will be done on the basis of an interview. The applicant will also have to bring a photocopy of the original documents along with the original documents. Along with those documents, you will also have to provide your application form.

Moreover, you will also have to keep two passport size photos with you after being selected for further screening process.

Where to get information (NYKS Selection Information)Candidates will get the details of the interview for selection through e-mail, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Where to apply NYKS?Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra from 5 February to 20 February. It is also mandatory for the candidate to have the necessary things like Aadhar Card, E-mail ID and Mobile Number. For more information, click on this website nyks.nic.in.