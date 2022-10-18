Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: Inspired by Amit Shah, doctor writes prescription in Hindi, replaces Rx with ‘Shri Hari’

In a photo that is now going viral on social media, a doctor from Madhya Pradesh wrote the medical prescription in Hindi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

Photo - Twitter

Days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s light words on the medium of prescriptions in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched books for MBBS in Hindu medium, becoming an inspiration for a doctor in the state.

A photo of a prescription was doing rounds on social media which was reportedly written by Dr Sarvesh Singh from Satna, Madhya Pradesh. What’s unique about this medical prescription is that it has been written in Hindi, as opposed to standard English.

Dr Sarvesh Singh not only wrote the prescription in Hindi but also wrote the phrase ‘Shri Hari’ instead of Rx while prescribing the medicines to the patient. This comes just a day after Amit Shah launched MBBS course books in Hindi in an effort to promote Hindi language education in the country.

 

 

While talking about the new way of writing this prescription, Dr Singh said that he got inspired by Home Minister Amit Shah when he launched the MBBS books in Hindi. Shah had also urged doctors to write their prescriptions in Hindu for government hospital patients.

As quoted by Aaj Tak, Dr Sarvesh Singh said, “I thought why not start implementing this from today.” As seen in the photo, the prescription has been written for a patient who was suffering from abdominal pain. The entire history of the patient was also written in Hindi.

During the launch of the MBBS course books, Amit Shah said, “Through the new National Education Policy, PM Modi has given more emphasis to the mother language of students. This is a historic decision. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt, by starting medical education in Hindi for the first time in the country, has fulfilled PM Modi.”

