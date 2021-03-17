Madhya Pradesh imposes new set of COVID-19 guidelines - details here

As per reports, Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 2,70,208 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection since the pandemic broke out. In the last 24-hours, one person died of COVID-19 in Khargone district, taking the death toll to 3,891.

To curb the massive spread of the COVID-19 virus Madhya Pradesh has imposed a new set of rules for the people of the state.

New COVID-19 rules

MP government on Tuesday ordered to impose a night curfew in its capital city Bhopal and Indore starting today at 10 pm.

The night curfew imposed in Bhopal and Indore will remain in place till Thursday morning.

Only essential services and commodities will be allowed during the curfew hours.

Markets in 8 cities - Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone to shut at 10 pm.

Movement is being allowed for working in establishments or any other dire emergency.

Travel Guidelines

There will be a seven-day quarantine for those travelling from other states including Maharashtra or within Madhya Pradesh.

Passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce the latest COVID-19 negative report on arrival at Indore or Bhopal airport.

Passengers coming from Maharashtra must produce a negative report of the RT-PCR test carried out no more than 48 hours before.

Passengers coming to Bhopal will have to produce a COVID-19 negative report with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before.

Indore authorities said that those passengers who do not have negative RT-PCR test reports will have to undergo the test at their own expense at the airport.

If they test positive, they will have to stay in home quarantine until they are free of the infection.