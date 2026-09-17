Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 killed in Morena after bike rams parked vehicle, hit by truck; probe underway

A tragic accident on NH-44 in Morena killed 4 bike-borne people, including 2 children, after they hit a parked garbage vehicle and were run over by a truck coming from behind.

Four people, including two children, died in a road accident in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 4 pm on National Highway 44 near the JK Tyre factory, while the victims were travelling on a motorcycle from Gwalior.

How the accident happened

Police reported that four individuals on a motorcycle collided with a parked garbage collection vehicle, causing them to fall onto the highway. They were subsequently run over by a speeding truck, resulting in immediate fatalities. The deceased are identified as Suraj Kushwah (18), Neerja Kushwah (20), Shrikant Kushwah (10), and Rajkumari (8), with Suraj being Neerja's brother-in-law and Shrikant and Rajkumari accompanying them.

Police action underway

Following the accident, the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene. Police arrived upon notification and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Nurbad police station in-charge Saurabh Puri said, "The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him. A case has been registered. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem."

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The Nurbad police station has registered a case. In addition to looking for the fugitive driver, police are also reviewing local CCTV footage. The incident has again raised concerns over parked vehicles on highways without safety signs and rash driving by heavy vehicle drivers.