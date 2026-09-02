Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 children die days after waterfall bath, contaminated water suspected; probe underway

Four children of a family died in Shivpuri, MP after bathing at a waterfall on Aug 16. They had fever and low platelet count. Health dept probe is on.

Four children from the same family died within 10 days in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, after visiting a local waterfall. Following their visit on August 16, the children exhibited similar symptoms and succumbed between August 21 and 31. The health department is investigating to determine the exact cause of the deaths.

Similar symptoms, rapid deterioration

All four victims experienced similar health issues, beginning with fever and progressing to stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. Three of them were the sons of Tanveer Ahmed from Shivpuri: Tahir (14), Tasif (11), and Taruf (9), while the fourth was Ayaz (19), Ahmed's nephew. Tahir fell ill first on August 18, was hospitalised for fever and vomiting, and died on August 21 due to a rapid decline in platelet count.

Ayaz fell ill and was first admitted to Shivpuri District Hospital, later moving to Gwalior due to worsening conditions, and died on August 23 from an infection. His younger sons, Taruf and Tasif, developed fever; despite hospitalisation, they showed no improvement, resulting in Taruf's death on August 31 morning and Tasif's the same evening.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC directs police to probe ex-manager Disha Salian's death

Health department probe underway

Authorities are investigating water contamination at a waterfall associated with recent deaths, prompting relatives to call for a comprehensive inquiry. District Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Rishishwar reported that initial findings suggest infection as the cause, highlighted by rapid declines in platelet counts and organ failures in the affected children. Health officials collected samples for further testing, but autopsies are pending. Conclusions will rely on test results and reviews of the children's medical histories.