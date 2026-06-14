Madhya Pradesh Horror: 3-year-old patient dies after alleged formalin injection at AIIMS Bhopal, FIR filed against two nurses

A three-year-old leukemia patient at AIIMS Bhopal allegedly died after formalin was mistakenly injected into his bloodstream instead of prescribed medication.

A three-year-old boy undergoing treatment for blood cancer at AIIMS Bhopal allegedly died after being injected with formalin instead of his prescribed medication, according to findings from an internal hospital investigation.

The incident occurred in December 2025, but an FIR against two nursing officials was registered only recently after the inquiry report concluded that the toxic chemical was directly responsible for the child's death.

Child Was Receiving Treatment for Leukemia

The deceased, Sarthak Yadav, was a resident of a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. He had been battling leukemia and was admitted to AIIMS Bhopal's paediatric ward on December 15, 2025, after his health condition worsened.

According to the hospital's inquiry report, a critical medical error occurred on the morning of December 17 while doctors and nursing staff were administering treatment.

Alleged Injection Error During Medical Procedure

Investigators found that Sarthak's intravenous line had become blocked during treatment. While attempting to manage the situation, nursing officer Madhubala Sharma allegedly administered a substance from a syringe marked with the letter "F" without properly verifying its contents.

Family members claim that Sarthak's father questioned the staff and repeatedly warned them that the syringe did not contain the prescribed medication. However, they allege his concerns were ignored.

Shortly after the injection was administered, the child's condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly. He lost consciousness and was immediately shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Despite prolonged efforts by doctors to revive him, Sarthak was declared dead at 8:45 am.

Internal Probe Identifies Formalin as Cause of Death

An internal investigation later revealed that the syringe contained formalin, a chemical commonly used in hospitals and laboratories to preserve tissue samples and biopsy specimens.

Formalin is an aqueous solution of formaldehyde and is considered highly toxic. It is not intended for injection into the human body under any circumstances.

The inquiry found that another nursing staff member, Anuka Gujarati, had filled the syringe with formalin for laboratory purposes. Instead of being stored securely as required under hospital safety protocols, the syringe was allegedly left near a patient's bed.

The committee concluded that formalin entered the child's bloodstream, directly causing his death. The report also pointed to serious lapses in medication verification and chemical storage procedures.

FIR Registered Against Two Nursing Officials

Following the inquiry findings, Bhopal Police registered FIRs against the two nursing officials on June 11.

According to Bagsewania police station SHO Amit Soni, nursing officer Madhubala Sharma has been booked under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence.

A separate case has been registered against Anuka Gujarati under Section 286 of the BNS for negligent handling and storage of a hazardous substance.

Police officials said the investigation remains ongoing and that both accused are currently absconding.

Serious Questions Raised Over Hospital Safety

The incident has raised serious concerns about patient safety standards, medication verification procedures, and the handling of hazardous chemicals within one of India's premier healthcare institutions.

According to the inquiry report, a combination of improper storage practices and the failure to verify the contents of a syringe before administration may have led to the tragic death of a child who was already fighting a life-threatening illness.

The case has intensified calls for stricter monitoring, accountability, and adherence to safety protocols in hospitals to prevent similar incidents in the future.