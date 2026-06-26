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Madhya Pradesh Horror: 19-year-old student stabbed 14 times in 47 seconds after rejecting man in Ujjain; accused arrested

A 19-year-old Ujjain student was stabbed 14 times in 47 seconds by Sunil Jaroliya, 21, after she rejected him. She is critical in hospital. Police arrested him within 3 hours. He fractured his leg fleeing.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 19-year-old student stabbed 14 times in 47 seconds after rejecting man in Ujjain; accused arrested
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A 19-year-old college student was intercepted by a man on a road in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. The two spoke briefly before the man launched a frenzied attack, stabbing the woman 14 times in 47 seconds, leaving her fighting for her life in the hospital.

The accused, 21-year-old Sunil Jaroliya, was arrested within three hours of the attack. Police revealed that he wanted to marry the woman; when she rejected his advances and refused to speak with him, he allegedly committed the crime.

After the attack, he attempted to flee from the police and fractured his leg while jumping over a wall.

The survivor, Pooja, also known as Gungun, is a first-year B.A. student from Bapu Nagar. She worked as a computer operator at a pharmacy in Dawa Bazar. At approximately 12:45 PM on Friday, she was walking to work when the accused allegedly intercepted her near Madhav Club. He attacked her after failing to persuade her into talking to him. She sustained severe injuries to her abdomen, neck, and hands.

Panic ensued in the busy market as people rushed to help her. She was first taken to the district hospital before being transferred to Patidar Hospital, where doctors reported that she remains in critical condition.

The accused told the police that he and Pooja had become friends on Instagram nearly four years ago. He was upset because she had stopped answering his calls over the past 10 days. Her mother opposed the alleged relationship.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma stated that the accused had been harassing the young woman, and she no longer wanted to communicate with him. 

"A 19-year-old girl, known to the accused, did not want to speak to him. He went to Dawa Bazar, where she worked, spoke to her briefly, and then stabbed her multiple times. She has been admitted to the hospital in serious condition. The 21-year-old accused has been arrested. While trying to escape, he fell from a wall and fractured his leg. He is currently undergoing treatment and will be interrogated before being presented in court," the officer said.

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