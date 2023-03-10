Madhya Pradesh grants women government employees 7 extra casual leaves annually

On International Women's Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that women government employees in the state will be granted an additional seven days of casual leave (CL) per year. The decision aims to recognize the pivotal role of women in various sectors, including motherhood. "Women have the most important responsibility of motherhood, while they are contributing equally in every field. So, we have decided to give additional seven days’ CL to all women employees," said Chouhan.

Chouhan also announced that girl students who pass Class X exams will receive financial literacy lessons and skill training in areas such as handloom, embroidery, and traditional folk arts to help them earn a livelihood.

The Kerala government issued an order in January granting menstrual leave to students in all state-run higher education institutions. The government also lowered the attendance requirement for semester exams for girl students from 75 per cent to 73 per cent. Other countries like the UK, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Zambia have already implemented provisions for menstrual leaves. In Bihar, women government employees have been receiving two days of special menstrual leave per month since 1992.

The new policy in Madhya Pradesh is expected to provide a more gender-inclusive and supportive work environment for women. This recognition of women's contributions to society and efforts to provide them with the necessary support and opportunities to thrive are significant steps towards achieving gender equality.

