Madhya Pradesh government extends Corona curfew till May 24 - What's open, what's closed

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the 'Corona curfew' in Bhopal till May 24. This is one of the precautionary measures taken by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. Earlier, the curfew in Bhopal was in force till May 17.

Corona curfew has been extended till May 24, 6 a.m. in Bhopal district to protect the citizens from the surge in COVID-19 infections and keeping in view the general health in the public interest. The lockdown has been extended in 14 districts including Bhopal and Indore.

According to official information, District Magistrate Avinash Lavania has issued the order using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. As per the order, the corona curfew has been extended within the Bhopal Municipal Corporation area and the Berasia municipality area.

In other news, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, reported 7,571 new COVID-19 cases and 72 more fatalities that raised the count of infections to 7,24,279 and the death toll to 6,913, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the state's daily caseload has dropped below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day. The recoveries outnumbered the infections, as 11,973 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,17,396 in the state, the official said. Indore's caseload went up to 1,36,391, with the addition of 1,548 new infections, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,12,226 after 1,241 persons tested positive, the state health department official said.