Madhya Pradesh: Government employee caught taking bribe of Rs 35,000

A Madhya Pradesh government employee was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Balaghat district, a police official said on Monday. The accused, Paimendra Harinkhede, who is posted as a reader in the tehsildar office of Lalbarra area, was apprehended on Sunday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Manjeet Singh said.

The accused had allegedly sought Rs 50,000 from a person for the change of title of a closed tiles factory, but later agreed to take Rs 40,000, he said. The complainant gave Rs 5,000 to the accused on June 15, and the remaining amount was being paid on Sunday evening, the official said. The accused has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

