Madhya Pradesh government demolishes houses of stone pelters in Khargone violence

A day after stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession that triggered arson in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh, the state government Monday started demolition of houses of those involved in pelting stones.

So far, 84 people have been arrested in the matter and a curfew has been clamped in the entire Khargone city, officials said on Monday.

Visuals showed the demolition being conducted in the presence of senior police officials and personnel in Khargone.

MP Khargone administration has decided to demolish the properties of stone pelters during the Ram Navami procession. Police have taken the matter under control. 84 accused have been arrested. Curfew has been imposed in Khargone: Pawan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, Indore pic.twitter.com/pEhyvoSwAO ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2022

Khargone's Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary received bullet injury in the violence and besides him, at least 24 people, including six policemen, were also injured, they said.

Police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation after the stone-pelting took place at the Ram Navami procession on Sunday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the incident as unfortunate and said the damages caused to public and private properties will be recovered from rioters.

The rioters have been identified and will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them. There is no place for rioters in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"We have passed the Damage to Public and Private Property Recovery Act. We are constituting a claim tribunal under the Act and after assessing the loss, its recovery will also be done from rioters," Chouhan said in a statement.

Besides, speaking about the violence earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that houses from where stones were hurled will be turned into rubble.

Following this, the district administration has started demolishing the houses belonging to the accused persons.

(With agency inputs)