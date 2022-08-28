Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar

The price of the coins is worth about Rs 60 lakh, but it may go up to Rs 1 crore after ascertaining their archaeological significance, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
Representational image

Eight labourers allegedly stole 86 gold coins worth about Rs 60 lakh found by them during the demolition of an old house in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, an official said on Sunday.

The labourers then distributed the 'ginnis' (gold coins), which may be of archaeological importance, among themselves without informing local police following which they were arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar said.

He said the labourers found the coins while removing the debris of an old house a few days back. Following a tip off, the police came to know that the eight labourers distributed the coins among themselves, he said. The police have arrested these labourers and seized 86 coins collectively weighing around one kilogram, the official said.

The price of the coins is worth about Rs 60 lakh, but it may go up to Rs one crore after ascertaining their archaeological significance, he said.

READ | Mathura: In viral video, man kidnaps toddler sleeping with parents on railway platform

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.