Madhya Pradesh: Gang of seven arrested for robbing couples and raping 60 girls in three years

The police have nabbed a gang who is accused of raping more than 60 girls in the last three years. The gang used to hunt couples going out of the city. The seven accused were in possession of country pistols, swords, sticks, iron rod, baseball bat, chilli powder and several other weapons at the time of the arrest.

The gang on the Sarni-Ranipur road used to plunder couples at the Chikalar Falls in Sihari forest and also raped girls.

The fear of slander and shame refrained the victims from complaining to the police but on Friday, a complain reached the Kotwali station from a girl who claimed an attempt of rape was made when the gang was trying to rob them. The girl was in a car with her friend en route to Ranipur on September 4 when the gang stopped them at gunpoint and took them in a forest village. There, they were robbed of Rs 1000 and also took her purse. The girl managed to escape the attempt of rape.

CRIMINAL ACTS The gang on the Sarni-Ranipur road used to plunder couples at the Chikalar Falls in Sihari forest and also raped girls. A tip-off from an informer of a planned robbery helped the cops

On Sunday night, the police got tip-off from an informer that at the Sarada Darwar temple mausoleum site near Sonaghati, six to seven armed thugs are planning to commit robbery at the house of a wealthy person on the Chakkar Road and took action at the right time.

A case has been registered against Amar Uikey (33), Jagdish Yadav (36), Gajanand Uikey (22), Michael Uikey (34), Gabbar Dhurve (19), Manish Uikey and Santosh Salam (27).

Zee Media Newsroom