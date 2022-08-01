Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: Four dead, three injured in major fire at Jabalpur hospital, CM announces compensation

Expressing grief on the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Shingh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of deceased.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Jabalpur Hospital Fire - ANI

Four persons were killed and three others injured after a massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Monday. 

“Four people have died and three are severely injured. It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire,” ANI  quoted Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur, as saying.

Expressing grief on the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Shingh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of deceased. 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said the fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under Jabalpur’s Gohalpur police station area in the afternoon.

 

