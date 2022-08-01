Madhya Pradesh: Four dead, three injured in major fire at Jabalpur hospital, CM announces compensation

Jabalpur Hospital Fire - ANI

Four persons were killed and three others injured after a massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Monday.

“Four people have died and three are severely injured. It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire,” ANI quoted Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur, as saying.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur Hospital. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/RdjjqARKIY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2022

Expressing grief on the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Shingh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of deceased.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said the fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under Jabalpur’s Gohalpur police station area in the afternoon.