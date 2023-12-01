Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023: Amid close contest, pollsters put BJP ahead of Congress

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who relied on various welfare schemes targeting poor, to fight anti-incumbency, remained confident of a BJP victory.

Exit polls began after Assembly elections in five states concluded on November 30 The predictions in Madhya Pradesh signal a close contest with BJP getting 118-130 seats, Congress 111-121 seats and others 0-2 seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who relied on various welfare schemes targeting poor, to fight anti-incumbency, remained confident of a BJP victory.

“I have always said that there is no competition in Madhya Pradesh and BJP is going to get a clear majority. The love and guidance of PM Modi, the strategies of Amit Shah, the leadership of JP Nadda, the efforts of our workers and the schemes of our government made it clear that BJP is getting a majority in the state,” Chouhan said.

While, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, “BJP will form the govt in Madhya Pradesh comfortably, with a majority. The people of Madhya Pradesh have made up their mind that a BJP government is formed…I don’t want to comment on the exit polls but, I can assure you on December 3, a BJP government will be formed.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has largely remained unperturbed by the exit polls. Former CM Kamal Nath expressed his optimisim and said that on December 3, the public would support Congress government and prove exit polls wrong.

“I have always told you that a country is run by vision, not by television. Many exit polls have shown Congress party forming the. government while some exit polls are saying otherwise. You don’t want to let all this distract you. Like Arjun,you have to keep your eyes only on your goal. You have to concentrate your full attention on the day of counting of votes and ensure that every vote received by the Congress is counted correctly and the Congress government is formed in the state with an overwhelming majority,” Nath said on social media platform X.

While former CM Digvijay Singh said, “Exit poll results are very diverse. We cannot say anything about it. I can assure you that the Congress will get more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh…People want change…People are fed up with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.”

Here are projections of multiple exit poll agencies

1. Pollstrat

BJP: 106-116 seats

Congress: 111-121 seats

Others: 0-8 seats

2. Matrize

BJP: 118-130 seats

Congress: 97-107 seats

Others: 0-2 seats

3. Axis My India

BJP: 140-162 seats

Congress: 68-90

Others: 3 seats

4. Jan Ki Baat

BJP: 100-123

Congress: 102-125

Others 0-5

5. Chanakya

BJP: 151

Congress: 74

Others 5

6. Dainik Bhaskar

BJP: 95-115

Congress: 105-120

7. C Voter

BJP: 88-112

INC: 113-137

OTH: 2-8

Of the 230 assembly seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes. A voter turnout of 76.22% was recorded in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the highest in the state's history. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress had won the 2018 polls. However, the BJP came back to power in 2020.



