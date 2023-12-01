Headlines

Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 540 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 16,450 off, check details

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023: Amid close contest, pollsters put BJP ahead of Congress

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Pollsters predict BJP's edge over Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot likely to lose power

IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 4th T20I match in Raipur

New SIM card rules to be implemented from today; here is everything to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 540 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 16,450 off, check details

IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 4th T20I match in Raipur

New SIM card rules to be implemented from today; here is everything to know

Youngest players to make ODI debut

Footballers who have spent time behind bars

Indian batters with most sixes in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

HomeIndia

India

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023: Amid close contest, pollsters put BJP ahead of Congress

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who relied on various welfare schemes targeting poor, to fight anti-incumbency, remained confident of a BJP victory.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Exit polls began after Assembly elections in five states concluded on November 30  The predictions in Madhya Pradesh signal a close contest with BJP getting 118-130 seats, Congress 111-121 seats and others 0-2 seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who relied on various welfare schemes targeting poor, to fight anti-incumbency, remained confident of a BJP victory.

“I have always said that there is no competition in Madhya Pradesh and BJP is going to get a clear majority. The love and guidance of PM Modi, the strategies of Amit Shah, the leadership of JP Nadda, the efforts of our workers and the schemes of our government made it clear that BJP is getting a majority in the state,” Chouhan said.

While, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, “BJP will form the govt in Madhya Pradesh comfortably, with a majority. The people of Madhya Pradesh have made up their mind that a BJP government is formed…I don’t want to comment on the exit polls but, I can assure you on December 3, a BJP government will be formed.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has largely remained unperturbed by the exit polls. Former CM Kamal Nath expressed his optimisim and said that on December 3, the public would support Congress government and prove exit polls wrong.

“I have always told you that a country is run by vision, not by television. Many exit polls have shown Congress party forming the. government while some exit polls are saying otherwise. You don’t want to let all this distract you. Like Arjun,you have to keep your eyes only on your goal. You have to concentrate your full attention on the day of counting of votes and ensure that every vote received by the Congress is counted correctly and the Congress government is formed in the state with an overwhelming majority,” Nath said on social media platform X.

While former CM Digvijay Singh said, “Exit poll results are very diverse. We cannot say anything about it. I can assure you that the Congress will get more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh…People want change…People are fed up with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.”

 

Here are projections of multiple exit poll agencies

1. Pollstrat 

BJP: 106-116 seats 

Congress: 111-121 seats 

Others: 0-8 seats

2. Matrize 

BJP: 118-130 seats 

Congress: 97-107 seats 

Others: 0-2 seats

3. Axis My India 

BJP: 140-162 seats 

Congress: 68-90

Others:  3 seats

4. Jan Ki Baat

BJP: 100-123

Congress: 102-125

Others 0-5

5. Chanakya

BJP: 151

Congress: 74

Others 5

6. Dainik Bhaskar

BJP: 95-115

Congress: 105-120

7. C Voter

BJP: 88-112 

INC: 113-137 

OTH: 2-8

Of the 230 assembly seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes. A voter turnout of 76.22% was recorded in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the highest in the state's history. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress had won the 2018 polls. However, the BJP came back to power in 2020.


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man at Berkshire, dies at 99

From surgery to sexual diseases, transgenders to get medical care at Delhi AIIMS

Uganda seal T20 World Cup 2024 qualification, Zimbabwe knocked out of race

Chinese hospitals introduce 'homework zones' for ailing students amid surge in respiratory infections

Meet Gurleen Chawla, law graduate who grows strawberry on barren land, now earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE