India

Madhya Pradesh: Ex-BSP leader Devendra Chourasia who joined Congress 3 days ago killed

Former BSP leader Devendra Chourasia, who joined Congress three days ago, was killed and his son injured on Friday

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 08:50 AM IST

Former BSP leader Devendra Chourasia, who joined Congress three days ago, was killed and his son injured on Friday after a group of people attacked them near Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, police said.  

Madhya Pradesh police registered a case in this connection and seven persons, including Govind Singh the husband of Ram Bai, the sitting BSP MLA from Patharia seat in Damoh district were booked in the case.

Chourasia and his son Somesh were attacked with iron rods allegedly by a group of people.

The incident led to tension in Damoh district, following which, the police force was deployed in the area and locals shut their shops.

"Former BSP leader Devendra Chourasia, who had joined Congress three days back, was attacked by around seven people earlier on Friday. He was later admitted to a hospital where he died during the treatment," Damoh Superintendent of Police RS Belvanshi told ANI adding that an FIR was lodged in the case.

Others booked in the case include Chandu Singh, Golu Singh, Lokesh Singh, Indrapal Patel and Amjad.

So far no arrest has been made as all the accused are absconding, police said. 

