Madhya Pradesh EOW reopens six-year-old forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia

Days after veteran politician Jyotiraditya Scindia ended his 18-year-long association with the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) re-opened a six-year-old forgery case against Scindia.

Scindia and his family have been accused of falsifying a property document while selling land worth Rs 10,000 crores. According to reports, the sleuths have decided to begin the inquiry afresh by re-verification of facts in the complaint against the Scindias.

This development comes two days after Scindia was formally inducted into the BJP fold in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other top leaders. Scindia, while addressing a press conference at the BJP HQ, accused his former party of corruption and said that it lacks vision.

After joining the BJP, Scindia also said that Congress is not serving the people of Madhya Pradesh. "I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be," said the leader.

He had resigned from Congress on Tuesday after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in Delhi. The meeting had fueled speculations that he will join the BJP and ultimately help the party topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, 22 Congress MLAs who are considered close to Scindia also submitted their resignations to the Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon.

According to reports, Scindia had been sulking for a long time as he was neither assured of a Rajya Sabha berth nor made the state Congress unit chief, a position that is still held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Moments after the rebel Congress leader joined the BJP, he was also named as one of the Rajya Sabha candidates for the saffron camp in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls on March 13.