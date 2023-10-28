Madhya Pradesh elections 2023: Independent candidate from Rajnagar rides donkey to file nomination

As per Imran Khan, he was conveying a message about the disappointment people face once they elect someone as an MLA.

Ahead of assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, another Independent candidate rides a donkey to file for nomination on Friday. Candidate Imran Khan was seen wearing a garland made of onions and tomatoes when he arrived to file his nomination from Rajnagar constituency.

As per Imran Khan, he was conveying a message about the disappointment people face once they elect someone as an MLA.

Earlier, Independent candidate Priyank Singh Thakur from Burhanpur assembly seat was also seen riding a donkey to reach the tehsil office to submit his nomination. A video of the entire incident went viral on social media, and people are also taking a dig at this style of leadership.

Five states in India—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—will hold important elections in the coming weeks. The election will take place from November 7 to November 30, and on December 3 the results will be made public. These elections are said to be important because they are the last big elections before the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.