Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

The vote-counting process will commence at 8.00 am on Sunday, December 3, with the results expected to be announced by Sunday evening in Madhya Pradesh.

The recently concluded Assembly Elections of 2023 have drawn significant attention, especially concerning the fate of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. As the voting closed on Thursday, November 30, all eyes are now eagerly awaiting the election results set to be unveiled on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh holds the largest number of constituencies, with 230 Assembly seats, making its outcome pivotal and highly anticipated. To guide you through accessing the Madhya Pradesh assembly results, both online and offline, Financial Express aims to provide a comprehensive overview.

When and Where to Check Madhya Pradesh Assembly Results 2023?

You can stay updated on the Madhya Pradesh assembly election results through credible sources like the official election commission websites, news channels, and specialized election result portals provided by the electoral authorities.

Here are some ways where you can check the latest Madhya Pradesh election results:

Refer to the Election Commission of India's official website (https://results.eci.gov.in/) for accurate Madhya Pradesh assembly election results.

Tune in to television news channels offering live coverage and real-time updates on the election results.

Stay updated via official election commission social media handles and credible news sources for instant updates on various social media platforms.

Here's a step-by-step guide to accessing the Telangana election results on the ECI website:

Go to the official website of the Election Commission of India – eci.gov.in

Navigate to the homepage and click on ‘elections’

Select the individual links for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana

The Telangana 2023 election results will be displayed on your computer/laptop screens, showcasing details like winners, leading candidates, and more.

Furthermore, detailed election result analyses will be published in newspapers the day after the results are announced. Grab your preferred newspaper to explore constituency-wise outcomes and expert opinions.

