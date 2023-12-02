Headlines

David Warner hits back at Twitter user for calling Australian players ‘arrogant’ after World Cup triumph

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Ramiz Raja hits out at PCB for Salman Butt appointment, says 'insane to have....'

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Rajasthan Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

David Warner hits back at Twitter user for calling Australian players ‘arrogant’ after World Cup triumph

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Ramiz Raja hits out at PCB for Salman Butt appointment, says 'insane to have....'

Mission Raniganj, Dhootha, Chittha: Latest films and series streaming this week on OTT 

9 vegetarian foods every woman should eat in her 40s

Rashmika Mandanna said no to these five films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui being nanny to 'cry baby' Mannara Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

HomeIndia

India

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

The vote-counting process will commence at 8.00 am on Sunday, December 3, with the results expected to be announced by Sunday evening in Madhya Pradesh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The recently concluded Assembly Elections of 2023 have drawn significant attention, especially concerning the fate of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. As the voting closed on Thursday, November 30, all eyes are now eagerly awaiting the election results set to be unveiled on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh holds the largest number of constituencies, with 230 Assembly seats, making its outcome pivotal and highly anticipated. To guide you through accessing the Madhya Pradesh assembly results, both online and offline, Financial Express aims to provide a comprehensive overview.

When and Where to Check Madhya Pradesh Assembly Results 2023?

You can stay updated on the Madhya Pradesh assembly election results through credible sources like the official election commission websites, news channels, and specialized election result portals provided by the electoral authorities.

Here are some ways where you can check the latest Madhya Pradesh election results:      

  • Refer to the Election Commission of India's official website (https://results.eci.gov.in/) for accurate Madhya Pradesh assembly election results.
  • DNA's homepage will also display a live tally of Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 results as well as trends that will be updated throughout the day. Stay tuned to - www.dnaindia.com 
  • Tune in to television news channels offering live coverage and real-time updates on the election results.
  • Stay updated via official election commission social media handles and credible news sources for instant updates on various social media platforms.
  • Watch our live election coverage for latest updates and analysis here

Here’s a step-by-step guide to accessing the Telangana election results on the ECI website:

  • Go to the official website of the Election Commission of India – eci.gov.in
  • Navigate to the homepage and click on ‘elections’
  • Select the individual links for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana
  • The Telangana 2023 election results will be displayed on your computer/laptop screens, showcasing details like winners, leading candidates, and more.

Furthermore, detailed election result analyses will be published in newspapers the day after the results are announced. Grab your preferred newspaper to explore constituency-wise outcomes and expert opinions.

The latest data can be accessed on EC website. and watch our live election coverage for latest updates and analysis.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released, and available franchise purses

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Past results vs Exit Poll predictions; know seat share forecasts of BJP, Congress

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

Viral video: Woman fearlessly walks past pack of hyenas, internet is stunned

Winter Session: 19 bills, 2 financial items to be taken up in Parliament

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE