Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months

The victim was a retired government driver. He has two sons, both of whom live in Nagpur.

MP news: An elderly couple was found murdered in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The couple's throats were slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The husband's body was found in the bedroom, while the woman's blood-soaked body was found in the kitchen, IANS reported. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police are investigating the case.

What preliminary investigations revealed

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the crime occurred on Wednesday night and was discovered on Thursday morning. According to police, Ramesh Hake lived with his wife, Pushpa Kala, in Natthi Tola, Ward No. 2, Katangi. Ramesh was a retired government driver. He has two sons, both of whom live in Nagpur.

When the milkman arrived home on Thursday morning, he found the door open. Subsequently, he alerted the neighbours. When people went inside, they found the couple's bodies covered in blood. Ramesh's body was found in the bedroom, while his wife's body was found in the kitchen.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the double murder. The police sent both bodies for postmortem and sealed the house. The police are trying to find out the reason behind the crime. Police station in-charge Dharmendra Kusaram said that with the help of the dog squad and FSL, etc., teams are being taken in the investigation of the case. Meanwhile, the people of the area are in panic after this murder.

Second double murder in 2 months

This incident mirrors a similar double homicide two months prior, leaving residents in fear. About one and a half months ago, a businessman couple was murdered in the Balaghat district.