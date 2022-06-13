Madhya Pradesh: ‘Dummy candidate’ becomes unopposed Sarpanch of all-women Panchayat after men back out

File Photo

The central government offers various kinds of financial reliefs and benefits to women in the country. These are introduced to promote the idea of women empowerment and support women in every field. Recently, the villagers of Damkheda village in Madhya Pradesh benefitted due to this.

The Damkheda village is quite similar to every other village in the country, but what’s special is that all the Panch and Sarpanch in this village are women.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the now-Sarpanch Phoolbai Kushwaha first filled her form with her husband as a dummy candidate. Besides the husband and wife, another person also applied for the position of Sarpanch. However, certain circumstances led the men participating in elections to back out and Phoolbai won the election unopposed.

Phulbai’s victory was a moment of great happiness as, besides her, 17 women were also elected as the Panch.

Let us tell you why did the men back out. The temple inside this village is currently undergoing renovation. All the election candidates and the senior citizens met to discuss matters a day before the last date of withdrawing notions.

It was then unanimously decided that the male candidates contesting in the election should back out. This was because the government would grant Rs 15 lakh for village work if the Panch and Sarpanch was a woman and elected unopposed.

Considering the common welfare, the villagers decided that Phulbai should become the new Sarpanch without any opposition. This way, the village will be able to use the money given by the government for the restoration of the temple and for other development work within the village. Hence, the men contesting the election withdrew their names from the election.

Notably, this is the first time in the village that all the Panch are women without reservation and have been elected without any opposition.

A ‘dummy candidate’ is one who participates in the election without any intention or chance to win. The main reason for their participation is to direct preferences to other candidates or to distribute proper poll expenses so as to surpass the prescribed limits of election campaigns and financing.