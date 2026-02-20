Madhya Pradesh: Drunk driver rams his car into 7 vehicles, injures 4 people in Indore’s MG Road area; arrested

Donald Trump reasserts role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, says '11 very expensive jets shot down'
INDIA
A drunk driver rammed his car into 7 vehicles, injuring 4 people in MG Road area in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday. The injured were treated at the hospital.
The car driver is identified as Gajanand Malviya, was caught on CCTV, who first rammed into cars and hit 4 people, then drove into a fabric shop. He was then beaten by the crowd.
February 20, 2026
MG Road police arrested Malviya, who was drunk and claimed to be a doctor. MG Road Police Station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia told to ANI, “A car driver hit 7 vehicles between the Municipal Corporation intersection and Chikmagalur intersection, injuring 4 people. The injured were treated at the hospital. The accused driver's name is Gajanand Malviya. He was tested and found to be drunk. Legal action is being taken in this matter.”
(ANI Inputs)