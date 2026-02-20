FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump reasserts role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, says '11 very expensive jets shot down'

Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after massive bee attack during cricket game in Unnao

UP: RSS-backed ABVP protest against goat market, police say not illegal

India to fully restore visa services in Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman takes office

Madhya Pradesh: Drunk driver rams his car into 7 vehicles, injures 4 people in Indore’s MG Road area; arrested

Iran-US: Donald Trump gives 10-15 days ultimatum to Tehran to reach nuclear deal, says ‘unfortunate for them’

Gold, silver prices today, February 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal ahead assembly polls

Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' to look over United Nations? US President makes big statement on newly formed global body, set to contribute USD 10 billion

T20 World Cup 2026: Is Tilak Varma’s approach hurting India’s momentum? Post-Asia Cup final numbers raise eyebrows

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India to fully restore visa services in Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman takes office

India to restore visa services in Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman takes office

BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal ahead assembly polls

BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal ahead assembly polls

T20 World Cup 2026: Is Tilak Varma’s approach hurting India’s momentum? Post-Asia Cup final numbers raise eyebrows

Is Tilak Varma’s approach hurting India’s momentum? Post-Asia Cup final numbers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

HomeIndia

INDIA

Madhya Pradesh: Drunk driver rams his car into 7 vehicles, injures 4 people in Indore’s MG Road area; arrested

A drunk driver rammed his car into 7 vehicles, injuring 4 people in MG Road area in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday. The injured were treated at the hospital.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 07:58 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Madhya Pradesh: Drunk driver rams his car into 7 vehicles, injures 4 people in Indore’s MG Road area; arrested
(Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A drunk driver rammed his car into 7 vehicles, injuring 4 people in MG Road area in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday. The injured were treated at the hospital.

Drunk driver beaten by crowd, now arrested

The car driver is identified as Gajanand Malviya, was caught on CCTV, who first rammed into cars and hit 4 people, then drove into a fabric shop. He was then beaten by the crowd.

MG Road police arrested Malviya, who was drunk and claimed to be a doctor. MG Road Police Station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia told to ANI, “A car driver hit 7 vehicles between the Municipal Corporation intersection and Chikmagalur intersection, injuring 4 people. The injured were treated at the hospital. The accused driver's name is Gajanand Malviya. He was tested and found to be drunk. Legal action is being taken in this matter.”

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump reasserts role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, says '11 very expensive jets shot down'
Donald Trump reasserts role in India-Pakistan ceasefire
Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after massive bee attack during cricket game in Unnao
Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after massive bee attack during cricket game in
UP: RSS-backed ABVP protest against goat market, police say not illegal
UP: RSS-backed ABVP protest against goat market, police say not illegal
India to fully restore visa services in Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman takes office
India to restore visa services in Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman takes office
Madhya Pradesh: Drunk driver rams his car into 7 vehicles, injures 4 people in Indore’s MG Road area; arrested
Madhya Pradesh: Drunk driver rams his car into 7 vehicles, injures 4 people
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement