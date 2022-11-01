Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Panna soil spewing diamonds? Hundreds gather to dig up soil in MP, police forced to seize bikes

A huge crowd gathers in Panna, Madhya Pradesh and digs up soil near a dam construction site in search of diamonds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Panna soil spewing diamonds? Hundreds gather to dig up soil in MP, police forced to seize bikes
Photo: Representational image (PTI)

A huge number of people have gathered from nearby Uttar Pradesh regions to dig up the soil near an under-construction dam at Vishramganj, Madhya Pradesh after videos and messages went viral on social media claiming that the contractor has found diamonds there. 

A dam is being constructed covering an eight-kilometre area over the Runjh river to irrigate 12,000-hectare farmland, stated HT reports. The media report also states that the particular land belongs to the water resources department and anybody can dig out up to 2.5 feet. 

The police have reported that thousands of people came with digging equipment, resulting in a disruption in the law and order in the area. Due to this, the police were forced to seize over 100 motorcycles in a fortnight. 

Read: 150-year-old bridge snaps, 135 lives lost: Whom to blame, authorities or crowd? PM Modi calls for extensive inquiry

Although people confirmed to have come to Panna in search of diamonds, there are no confirmations of anybody actually finding any. 

Some of the natives are against the action and they claim that the outsiders coming to dig the land and claiming that the outsiders are not causing harm to nature by uprooting trees. To this, the Panna diamond officer Ravi Patel told HT that the land has been allotted to the water resources department for the construction of the dam and any action can not be taken against it unless a complaint is filed. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan grace Krishan Kumar's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.