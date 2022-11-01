Panna soil spewing diamonds? Hundreds gather to dig up soil in MP, police forced to seize bikes

Photo: Representational image (PTI)

A huge number of people have gathered from nearby Uttar Pradesh regions to dig up the soil near an under-construction dam at Vishramganj, Madhya Pradesh after videos and messages went viral on social media claiming that the contractor has found diamonds there.

A dam is being constructed covering an eight-kilometre area over the Runjh river to irrigate 12,000-hectare farmland, stated HT reports. The media report also states that the particular land belongs to the water resources department and anybody can dig out up to 2.5 feet.

The police have reported that thousands of people came with digging equipment, resulting in a disruption in the law and order in the area. Due to this, the police were forced to seize over 100 motorcycles in a fortnight.

Although people confirmed to have come to Panna in search of diamonds, there are no confirmations of anybody actually finding any.

Some of the natives are against the action and they claim that the outsiders coming to dig the land and claiming that the outsiders are not causing harm to nature by uprooting trees. To this, the Panna diamond officer Ravi Patel told HT that the land has been allotted to the water resources department for the construction of the dam and any action can not be taken against it unless a complaint is filed.