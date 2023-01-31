Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: 2 lakh devotees gather in grand feast at Gwalior's Devnarayan temple

Large meal was prepared by caterers using cement mixers in place of utensils, and it was loaded onto tractor trolleys before being served to devotees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

The 1111th festival of Lord Devnarayan, the idol of the Gujjar community, was celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Sirsa village of Ghatigaon, 41 kilometres from the Gwalior district. Large crowds of children, and elderly, gathered to participate in the feast at this location near the Agra-Mumbai Highway (AB Road). Ghee's aroma was permeating the entire area, filling it with fragrance.

The large meal was prepared by caterers using cement-concrete mixers in place of utensils, and it was loaded onto tractor trolleys before being served to devotees. Sirsa, Maharampura, Ghengholi, and Renhat were some of the nearby villages that helped with the planning of the grant feast, or "bhandara."

Nearly every day during the celebration, ghee, 3000 kg of sugar, 6000 kg of potatoes, 2000 kg of rice, and 3500 kg of wheat flour was supplied, Aaj Tak reported. In addition to this, the nearby villagers supplied the milk used in the kheer. The Bhandara, which was held on the last day of the 7-day celebration, saw the consumption of more than 10,000 kg of sugar, 10,000 kg of potatoes, 6000 kg of rice, and 50,000 kg of flour.

In addition, instead of using utensils, vegetables and 'kheer' were placed in brick-cement tanks. More than 100 confectioners worked simultaneously to produce large amounts of prasad. On the final day, about 2 lakh people took part.

According to Mahant Sheetal Das Maharaj, donations for the Katha and Bhandara held in honour of Lord Devnarayan's incarnation festival were received from the Gujjar Samaj of the Gwalior-Chambal division. To this religious work, other social workers, leaders, and regular people also provided funds and other items in accordance with their devotion.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lord Devaranaran's birthplace in Malaseri village in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on Saturday. PM Modi stated that Lord Devnarayan was also such a force, an incarnation, who guarded our lives and our culture from tyrants during the 1111th incarnation festival of Lord Devnarayan.

