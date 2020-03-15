Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Ahead of trust vote, 'worried' Speaker says not contacted directly by any rebel Congress MLA

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Sunday said he was worried about what's happening with the rebel Congress MLAs who have sent their resignations but have not contacted him directly.

Rebel Congress MLAs have been camped in Bengaluru after sending their resignations to the Speaker through an emissary.

"I've been waiting for MLAs who've sent their resignations to me through one or the other medium, why are they not contacting me directly? I'm worried about what's happening with members of my assembly. It raises questions on the state of democracy," Prajapati said.

Governor Lalji Tandon has directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath's government to seek a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

When asked about whether floor test will be conducted on Monday in the assembly, the Speaker said, "You will get to know about it tomorrow only. I will not tell you about my decision in advance."

At a meeting of state cabinet called by Kamal Nath on Sunday, the ministers authorised him to take a call on the proposed floor test on Monday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, minister PC Sharma said, "It was discussed in the state cabinet meeting that our MLAs who have come from Jaipur should be medically tested. Those in Haryana and Bengaluru should also be medically tested."

While BJP MLAs have been staying at a resort in Haryana, Congress MLAs were stationed in Jaipur. Rebel Congress MLAs who are the supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia were transported to Bengaluru.

Congress MLAs who had been camping in Jaipur returned to Bhopal on Sunday and BJP legislators are likely to return soon.

Assembly Speaker has accepted the resignations of six ministers, out of the total 22 rebel Congress legislators. The resignations of 16 other rebel legislators, who are in Bengaluru, have not been accepted yet.

With this, the strength of the 230-member House has come down to 222, with the majority mark 112. The Congress's strength has now come down to 92 but it has the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one from the SP. However, the BJP is hoping that some of them will switch sides during the trust vote.

The BJP has 107 seats, just five short for the majority mark.

The Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP earlier this week.