Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA’s son rams car in viral video, drink-driving alleged

Photo - ANI

An unidentified driver who was allegedly drunk was booked for continuously rear-ending the car of an Indore-based businessman in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The state BJP alleged the offending driver was the son of former Congress minister Hukum Singh Karada.

A video of the incident, which showed the driver seems to be in an inebriated condition, went viral on social media, with details garnered through the car number revealing that it belonged to one Rohitap Singh, son of Hukuma Karada of Shajapur.

A police official said the incident took place on Saturday night when trader Dinesh Ahuja (40) and his associate were going to Indore from Bhopal.

A viral video allegedly show son of Congress MLA Hukum Singh Karada hitting the vehicle of a businessman in an inebriated state in Ashta, Sehore



"A car hit Ahuja's vehicle from behind, and when he asked the offending driver to drive carefully, the latter rear-ended his vehicle several times till Ahuja managed to stop his car using the hand brake. Ahuja and his associate got down and hid on a farm, while the accused rammed his vehicle into Ahuja's car again and severely damaged it," the official said.

A case has been taken against an unidentified person on the basis of the vehicle registration number, Ashta police station in-charge Anil Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma told reporters the accused is the son of former Congress minister Hukum Singh Karada, adding that "goonda raj" will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken in the matter.

