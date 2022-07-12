Madhya Pradesh: Cold tea, substandard food served to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, officer lands in trouble

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

During a stopover in Khajuraho, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was served cold tea and inferior food by a government employee in the state. A show-cause letter was sent to a food inspector, requesting a response on the case and specifying "why not punitive action be initiated against you."

Food inspector Rajesh Kanhua was tasked with serving breakfast and tea to dignitaries in the airport lounge on Monday, according to a notice issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Rajnagar (in Chhatarpur district).

"We have learnt that the chief minister was served substandard food (breakfast). Also, the tea offered to him was cold. Indecent behaviour of the district administration has put a question mark on handling of CM`s protocol. This happened as the VVIP services were taken casually," notice issued to food inspector Rajesh Kanhua, read.

"Why no disciplinary action should be initiated against you. You are directed to submit your reply within three days after receiving the notice," it further read.

Notable transit visits to Kahjuraho on Monday included Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh BJP president V. D. Sharma, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho. Before they headed for Katni, they met with party workers at the airport to discuss the upcoming municipal elections.

The opposition Congress was able to use this notice to attack Chouhan and the governing BJP. The Congress chastised Chouhan when footage emerged of an eight-year-old boy clutching his brother's corpse for hours while waiting for an ambulance in Morena district.

(With inputs from IANS)