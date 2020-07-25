Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19.

The minister took to Twitter to confirm the news. "I was having symptoms of COVID-19, after the test, my report came positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get tested for COVID-19. My close contacts, please quarantine yourselves," he wrote.

In another tweet, the Chouhan said that he will quarantine himself. "I am following all the COVID-19 guidelines. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites Corona. I made every effort to avoid the virus but people used to meet me regarding several issues," the tweet read.

"If treated on time, the person can be completely cured of COVID-19. I have been reviewing the status of corona infection every evening since 25 March. I will try to review coronavirus situation with video conferencing as much as possible now," he added.

According to latest data from Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 7553 active cases of coronavirus with 17,866 cured/migrated/discharged and 791 deaths

India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,916 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,36,861, out of which there are 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.