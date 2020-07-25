Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo. Source: Twitter)
Written By
Edited By
Abhishek Sharma
Source
DNA webdesk
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19.
The minister took to Twitter to confirm the news. "I was having symptoms of COVID-19, after the test, my report came positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get tested for COVID-19. My close contacts, please quarantine yourselves," he wrote.
मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020
In another tweet, the Chouhan said that he will quarantine himself. "I am following all the COVID-19 guidelines. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites Corona. I made every effort to avoid the virus but people used to meet me regarding several issues," the tweet read.
"If treated on time, the person can be completely cured of COVID-19. I have been reviewing the status of corona infection every evening since 25 March. I will try to review coronavirus situation with video conferencing as much as possible now," he added.
#COVID19 का समय पर इलाज होता है तो व्यक्ति बिल्कुल ठीक हो जाता है। मैं 25 मार्च से प्रत्येक शाम को कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा बैठक करता रहा हूँ। मैं यथासंभव अब वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से कोरोना की समीक्षा करने का प्रयास करूंगा।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020
According to latest data from Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 7553 active cases of coronavirus with 17,866 cured/migrated/discharged and 791 deaths
India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,916 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,36,861, out of which there are 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.