Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath visits BJP leader Babulal Gaur at Bhopal hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday visited senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur who has been in a hospital for over a week.

Gaur, a former Chief Minister of the state, was admitted to a hospital on August 7 after his blood pressure dropped, and is said to be in a critical condition.

The 89-year-old is on a ventilator.

Kamal Nath visited Gaur at Narmada Hospital in Bhopal where he was admitted to after he complained about restlessness and dizziness.

"Babulal Gaur's condition is critical, he is on a ventilator, was admitted last evening due to deteriorating health," said Narmada Hospital PRO Mukesh Kumar last week.

After the report, Kamal Nath's office tweeted, "Former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur is reported to be unwell. Enquired about his heath. I wish, may god heal them soon."

Gaur served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005.

