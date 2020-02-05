Madhya Pradesh Cabinet urges Centre to repeal CAA, amend NPR rules

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding the central government to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and demand amendments in the National Population Register (NPR).

With the passing of the resolution, Madhya Pradesh has become the fifth state to demand the withdrawal of the contentious citizenship law. Earlier, state assemblies of Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal had passed resolutions against the controversial citizenship law.

Citing the various protests that continue across the country against the CAA, the resolution stated that it violates the basic principles of the constitution namely-article 14-which guarantees equality before the law, thereby decrying discrimination on the basis of religion.

The resolution also demanded the withdrawal of certain provisions under which information has been sought for NPR 2020. Many critics argue that NPR is a precursor to a nationwide NRC (National Register of Citizens.)

Severe protests have erupted in various parts of the country ever since the central government passed the contentious act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Several civil society members and activists have stated that the act discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the Centre, which puts that the act will grant long-deserved citizenship to refugees who have faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries.