Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa (file photo)

At least 14 people have been killed and 40 injured after a bus carrying them collided with a trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. The incident took place near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa.

Of the 40 injured, 20 have been admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of UP, Navneet Bhasin, SP Rewa has said.

Madhya Pradesh 14 dead, 40 injured in a collision between a bus and trolley near Suhagi Hills in Rewa. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/cwN2MUCB7O October 22, 2022

