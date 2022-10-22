Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa

Madhya Pradesh bus accident: The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa (file photo)

At least 14 people have been killed and 40 injured after a bus carrying them collided with a trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. The incident took place near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa.

Of the 40 injured, 20 have been admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of UP,  Navneet Bhasin, SP Rewa has said.

READ | AIIMS Delhi withdraws SOPs giving VIP medical treatment to MPs after facing flak 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.