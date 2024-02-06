Twitter
India

India

Madhya Pradesh blast: Several injured after explosion at firecracker factory in Harda

Several people were injured in a blast in a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda on Tuesday morning.



Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 02:15 PM IST

A major accident has taken place in Madhya Pradesh in Harda, due to a blast in a firecracker factory in the city, a massive fire broke out in more than 50 houses.  The administration is trying to control the fire which spread to many nearby houses. 

The rescue operation is on and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on the spot with the ambulances.

According to a PTI report, three persons were killed and 40 others injured after a major fire broke out in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Several people were also feared trapped in and around the unit, he said.

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

Three persons were killed and 40 others injured in the blaze at the crackers unit, Harda Collector Rishi Garg told PTI.

Several people were feared trapped in and around the unit, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to the officials concerned and sought details of the incident, an official said.

The CM also directed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by helicopter.

Burn units at hospitals in Indore, Bhopal and the AIIMS in the state capital were directed to make necessary arrangements for any emergency, the official said.

Fire brigades were also rushed from Indore and Bhopal to tackle the blaze.

The chief minister has also called a meeting in connection with the incident, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

