India

Madhya Pradesh: Big fraud in the name of Prasuti Sahayata Yojana

The fraud was also confirmed during the administration's investigation, but no one managed to catch the fraudsters.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

In the Madhya Pradesh district of Dindori, there has been a case of maternity assistance scheme fraud. It was also confirmed during the administration's investigation, but no one managed to catch the fraudsters. It was observed that paperwork was being registered for the Shivraj government's maternity assistance program, which provides pregnant women with Rs 16,000 for medical care.

Forgery in the assistance amount of Rs 16,000 per pregnant woman who receives the maternity assistance scheme was discovered in 2022.  This has caused a stir in Dindori's health department. On September 29, 2022, the Block Medical Officer of Vikrampur also sent a letter to the Chief Medical and Health Officer requesting an investigation and punitive action; however, no such action has been yet taken. 

The beneficiary of the Prasuti Sahayata Yojana receives support in the amount of Rs. 16,000. Following delivery, the pregnant woman receives Rs 12,000 and the Anganwadi and health center receive Rs 4,000. Using the special ID created at registration, the relevant amount is immediately transferred to the woman's bank account.

However, by signing up at numerous sub-health facilities, institutional delivery of numerous fake women was demonstrated with a distinctive ID, and Rs 16,000 were credited to their accounts. A committee led by the District Panchayat CEO was formed by the Collector to look into this matter at the Vikrampur Community Health Centre, but it hasn't been able to finish its work as of yet.

The investigation was not finished, which is surprising considering that ten months had passed. The masterminds behind the forgery are still at large as a result of administrative negligence. This fraud has been going strong in Dindori for the past three years under the guise of a maternity assistance program. The government is failing in this situation and pointing to a larger fraud by not taking swift action.

On September 29, 2022, the Block Medical Officer of Vikrampur forwarded the inquiry to the Chief Medical and Health Officer. 19 deliveries in this have been verified on paper. In their statements, Asha employees and health professionals completely denied performing deliveries. 

The women whose names appeared in the forgery were not registered, according to written information provided by the health workers stationed in the sub-health centers during the investigation. 25 people's identities in the forgery have been discussed so far by the Chief Medical Officer. Asghar Siddiqui, the leader of the BSP, has levelled serious accusations against the health department and argued that a FIR be filed regarding the fraud. He charged that the Shivraj administration supported corruption.

