Bhopal has just got a new, 648 metre long and 8.5 metre wide, railway overbridge (RoB). It is built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, near Aishbagh Stadium. However, it has now drawn sharp criticism over its 'deadly' 90 degree turn.

Bhopal has just got a new, 648 metre long and 8.5 metre wide, railway overbridge (RoB). It is built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, near Aishbagh Stadium. This newly constructed bridge aimed to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestions, and benefitting 3 lakh commuters. However, it has now drawn sharp criticism over its 'deadly' 90 degree turn.

The deadly design

The railway overbridge (RoB) has a sharp 90 degree turn. For the drivers, this becomes extremely dangerous, as it can lead to accidents. The drivers can collapsed into the bridge or the vehicle may fall down the bridge. Driving in night on this bridge, will be like an invitation to accidents. The bridge has a possibility to become an accident hotspot.

Social media criticises the government

Social media users have heavily criticized the design and called out the engineers and designers behind it. On X, one user posted, “This is Bhopal’s Aishbagh Rail Overbridge — which PWD took 10 years to complete, as if it’s some kind of ‘engineering miracle’. When power is in the hands of corrupt governments, when plans are made by incompetent planners who are confined to books, and when engineers earn degrees not by merit but by donation, you get disasters instead of bridges. The 90-degree turn is an invitation for accidents.”

Other person took a jibe on it, and said, “Death will arrive at a 90-degree angle. This is the angle of development that has emerged in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. Rs 18 crore has been spent on the bridge.”

Officials issues clarifications

Officials involved in the project defended the design. One officer clarified that only small vehicles will be allowed on this bridge, excluding buses and trucks. He said to PTI news agency, “Due to the metro station, there is limited availability of land at the point. Due to the lack of land, there was no other option. The purpose of the RoB is to connect the two colonies. It will be operated with full safety."

The bridge was designed to ease traffic congestion at the busy Aishbagh railway crossing and improve connectivity between Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, the station area, and New Bhopal, as per reports.The bridge is yet to be inaugurated.