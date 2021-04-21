Madhya Pradesh becomes fourth state to announce free COVID-19 vaccine for all above 18

In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided that all eligible people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated for free from May 1.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He said that the Health Department has been instructed to expedite the vaccine work.

Chouhan said that resources are constantly being increased for the treatment of COVID-19, but it is necessary to break the chain of infection, only then, we will be able to win.

This comes after Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Assam announced that their respective state governments would provide free Covid-19 vaccines for all above 18 years in the state. With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the fourth state to announce free Covid-19 vaccination for all adults.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday stressed that his government would take all possible steps to save the lives of people. At the same time, he requested the Centre to ensure the availability of an adequate number of vaccine doses to the state.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh on Tuesday informed that state governments of Assam and Uttar Pradesh will vaccinate the population above 18 years free of cost.

Taking a jibe at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Santhosh mentioned that Assam has already placed an order for one crore vaccines with Bharath Biotech. "Assam & UP to vaccinate population of 18+ years free of cost. Assam has already placed an order for 1 Cr vaccines with Bharath Biotech. But Kerala CM busy writing letters to PM. #IndiaFightsCorona," Santhosh tweeted.

In a significant decision to check the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the government on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to take a vaccine from May 1 and decided to make pricing, procurement, eligibility, and administration of vaccines open and flexible.

The decision on a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time.