Madhya Pradesh: At least 10 dead, 23 injured after Sidhi-bound bus collides with truck in Rewa

Giant step for humanity, great achievement: Top UN leaders congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3

Meet India’s richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, gave money to Mughals, British

'It's not his fault if others can't play...': Former India opener on why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3

Chandrayaan-3: Google Doodle celebrates as India scripts history, becomes first country to land on Moon’s south pole

Madhya Pradesh: At least 10 dead, 23 injured after Sidhi-bound bus collides with truck in Rewa

Meet India’s richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, gave money to Mughals, British

'It's not his fault if others can't play...': Former India opener on why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3

ODI average of Indian batters since 2021

Madhya Pradesh: At least 10 dead, 23 injured after Sidhi-bound bus collides with truck in Rewa

Further details are awaited.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 10:53 AM IST

As many as 10 people were killed and 23 others injured when a bus en route Sidhi collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa at 6 AM on Thursday. The injured have been rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, where they are now undergoing urgent medical treatment.

The incident occurred on the wee hours of the day at Gudh Road, about 25 km off Rewa. Complete details regarding it have not yet emerged, however, several reports have confirmed that following the accident, five people died on the spot while more were trapped inside the bus, and rescue operation for the same is currently underway.

The police arrived on the spot soon after the accident. Even the Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of the Police were spotted at the accident site.

Further details are awaited.

