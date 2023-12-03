Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Its CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Vikram Mastal in Budhni

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: In the previous assembly election, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a prominent OBC face of the BJP and the longest-serving CM in Madhya Pradesh, won the Budhni seat with a margin of 58,999 votes, defeating Congress's Arun Yadav.

The stage is set for a nail-biting showdown in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 were held on November 17 in a single-phased election and the election results are all set to release on December 3, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is looking to form government again amid a tough challenge from Kamal Nath.

Budhni is Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's seat, which he has been representing since 2006, and will remain a crucial seat this time as well.

In the previous assembly election, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a prominent OBC face of the BJP and the longest-serving CM in Madhya Pradesh, won the Budhni seat with a margin of 58,999 votes, defeating Congress's Arun Yadav.

This year, Congress has fielded Vikram Mastal, an actor who has portrayed the role of the Hindu God Hanuman on television. Many are seeing Vikram Mastal as a "featherweight" in comparison to the seasoned politician Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party has Vairagyanand Giri from Shivraj Singh Chouhan's home turf.

Budhni, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates

- The counting for 230 assembly seats in MP will be held at 52 district headquarters and it will start at 8 am.

- Budhni seat:

Main Candidates: Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) vs Vikram Mastal (INC)

Past Winners: 2018, 2013 - Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP)