Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Narottam Mishra currently trailing vs Rajendra Bharti in Datia

Datia is an Assembly constituency in Datia district, in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh. Polling in this legislative Assembly constituency was held on November 17. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Narottam Mishra again from the Datia seat this time. He is contesting against Rajendra Bharti of Congress.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Mishra received 72,209 votes, securing 49% of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2,656 votes.

The total number of voters in the Datia constituency stands at 2,20,505, including 1,16,230 male voters and 1,04,260 female voters. The Datia constituency has a literacy level of 72.63.

Datia Election Result 2023 LIVE updates

- Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra is currently trailing behind Rajendra Bharti from Datia.