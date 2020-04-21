Madhya Pradesh: Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet expands; five ministers sworn in

Even as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the Madhya Pradesh state cabinet of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was finally expanded today. Amid the lockdown, five ministers took their oaths and were sworn in to their respective roles in the Madhya Pradesh state cabinet.

First, veteran BJP leader Narottam Mishra took oath as a cabinet minister. After this -- Tulsi Ram Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Kamal Patel, and Meena Singh Gaj -- all the erstwhile Congress leaders who had played an important role in toppling the Kamal Nath government, and had the joined the BJP later -- were also sworn in as cabinet ministers. Notably, Meena Singh is an MLA from the Manpur seat and she is being made a minister for the first time.

Earlier, Raj Bhavan had sanctioned the expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

Political commentators have observed that this small cabinet is trying to gauge the pulse of the state's internal political structures. Govind Singh Rajput, who hails from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, is trying to meet the Bundelkhands and Thakurs, while the stalwart leader, Narottam Mishra, met with the Gwalior-Chambals and the Brahmin community. Kamal Patel from Narmadapuram is the OBC face in the cabinet and Tulsi Ram Silawat, who was also a minister in the erstwhile Kamal Nath government from Malwa, is the face of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Meanwhile, Meena Singh, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) leader from the Vindhya region, has been made a minister too.

Until now, Shivraj Singh had been running the Madhya Pradesh government alone, in charge of all the ministries, ever since he took charge as the Chief Minister of the state on March 23 after toppling the Kamal Nath government.