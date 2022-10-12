Madhya Pradesh: Alcohol comes out of hand pump in Guna, video goes viral

Madhya Pradesh (Screengrab from the viral video)

Hand pumps generally give water, but not in Bhanpura village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. Here, a hand pump spews out liquor when used. A video of the incident is also going viral on social media.

On Monday, Police raided the village and during a search, they recovered a total of eight drums filled with raw liquor buried underground or hidden under fodder in agriculture fields.

"A hand pump attached with the drums of raw liquor hidden underground was also recovered. When police personnel started pumping it, liquor started coming out from the other end (joined by a pipe)," said Guna superintendent of police, Pankaj Shrivastava.

Watch the viral video here:

Police also recovered huge quantities of country-made liquor stored in drums which were hidden under the debris of fodder in farms. "Prime facie, people dealing in illegal liquor trade had dug underground pits to hide liquor-filled drums. They were using a hand pump to take out liquor from these drums which are then filled in pouches and five-litre cans," Shrivastava said.

He said police conducted the raid on a tip-off but the persons involved in the sale of illegal liquor managed to flee. "Police have identified eight persons and a search is on to nab them," the police officer said.

He said the village is dominated by a community and country-made liquor is being produced in almost every household there. Shrivastava said the police had conducted raids in the past also.

(With inputs from PTI)