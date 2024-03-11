Twitter
Madhya Pradesh: After Gyanvapi, ASI survey ordered at Bhojshala temple in Dhar

Hindus perform puja in the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 04:34 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a scientific survey of the medieval-era Bhojshala complex in Dhar district. Hindus consider Bhojshala, an ASI-protected 11th century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community call it Kamal Maula Mosque.

"This court has drawn only one conclusion that Constitutional as well as statutory obligations of the ASI to have a scientific survey, study convened at the earliest of Bhojshala Temple and Kamal Maula Mosque," observed a division bench of the HC at Indore comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra.

The HC direction came while hearing a plea of an outfit called Hindi Front For Justice. The bench posted the matter for next hearing on April 29. As per arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja in the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

