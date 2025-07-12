Madhya Pradesh: After Bhopal's '90-degree' bridge, Indore 'Z-shaped' bridge with two 'deadly' sharp turns is under fire, Congress mocks, 'trying to outdo...'

After Bhopal's '90-degree' bridge, another Railway over bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Indore is under fire. The 'Z-shaped' bridge, has not one, but two 'deadly' sharp 90-degree turns.

Remember the controversy around Bhopal's 90-degree 'L-shaped' Railway over bridge, where many engineers were suspended for their 'bizarre' design? Well, another Railway over bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Indore is under fire. The 'Z-shaped' bridge, has not one, but two 'deadly' sharp 90-degree turns. The 'under-construction' bridge, being built by Public Works Departent (PWD), aims to connect Laxmibai Nagar to Polo Ground via Bhagirathpura and MR-4. These two sharp turns, can become the hotspot of accidents and deaths. Many heavily loaded trucks are at a great risk and can overturn.

Following the controversy, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, while reviewing the bridge map, wrote a letter to the state's Public Works Minister. H said, "I have asked the officials to rectify this dangerous turn to prevent potential accidents and traffic chaos.'

Officials to 're-examine'

While, PWD Executive Engineer Gurmeet Kaur Bhatia said, that they are 're-examining the design', and 'nececessary improvements will be made if required', PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, however, clarified that "There is superelevation, and the design speed is set at 20 kmph. Sometimes, we have to adjust to available space."

Congress mocks the design

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma took a jibe at the BJP led government in Madhya Pradesh, saying, "The city's minister must be asleep, or the PWD minister is out of his senses. It looks like Indore engineers are trying to outdo Bhopal's blunder by adding not one but two 90-degree turns."

Bhopal's 90-degree bridge

Bhopal's 648 metre long and 8.5 metre wide, railway overbridge (RoB) made headlines for its 'deadly' 90 degree turn. The bridge was built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, near Aishbagh Stadium. The bridge was suspected to turn out as an accident hotspot. However, after a wave of criticism, authorities have finally decided to re-construct the rail over bridge, as per reports. Moreover, senior engineers were also suspended as a disciplinary action.