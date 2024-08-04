Twitter
Madhya ‍Pradesh: 9 children killed, several injured after temple wall collapses in Sagar

The incident took place during a religious programme in Shahpur village under Rehli assembly seat, an official said

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

Madhya ‍Pradesh: 9 children killed, several injured after temple wall collapses in Sagar
Image source: X/ANI
Nine children were killed after the collapse of a wall at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday, a senior official said. The incident took place during a religious programme in Shahpur village under Rehli assembly seat, an official said.

According to the information received so far, nine children, aged 10 to 15 years, were killed in the wall collapse incident at the religious programme in Shahpur, Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat told PTI over phone.

Senior officials, including the district collector, have reached the spot, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

