Besides thousands of people, Shiv Sena district president Raju Sharma was also present at the event.

A 51-feet tall effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was burnt on the occasion of Dussehra in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday.

Besides thousands of people, Shiv Sena district president Raju Sharma was also present at the event.

"Aatankwadi desh Pakistan ke Pradhan Mantri Imran Khan roopi Ravan," read few lines written on the effigy.