Madhya Pradesh: 5-yr-old girl raped and killed

A five-year-old girl, whose body was found floating in a river in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, was raped and murdered, the police said on Saturday. “We have constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. We are interrogating the suspects,” Sachin Atulkar, superintendent of police told reporters. The girl went missing on Friday, following which her family members lodged a complaint with the police. The cops then found the girl’s body, with injury marks, floating in a river.