Madhya Pradesh: 5 killed, 3 injured after Bolero and dumper collide in Morena

File Photo

On Wednesday, police officials said that as many as five people were killed and three sustained injuries after a Bolero and a dumper collided on NH 44 near Ghuraiya Hotel under Noorabad police station limits, in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

All the people who died and the injured are residents of Tiktoli village. The villagers were returning from Gwalior to Morena. They had gone to visit a patient admitted in Gwalior.

READ | IAS Athar Aamir Khan shares new photo with wife Dr Mehreen Qazi to celebrate one month of marriage

Morena CSP Atul Singh said that the accident occurred around 1 am. The people were returning from Gwalior. Two deceased are in a mortuary room in Morena, two deceased are in Noorabad and one more died in Gwalior.

The injured are undergoing treatment and police have registered a case into the matter and further investigation was on, he added.

(The story will be updated as more information comes to light)