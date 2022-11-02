Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Madhya Pradesh: 5 killed, 3 injured after Bolero and dumper collide in Morena

Morena CSP Atul Singh said that the accident occurred around 1 am. The people were returning from Gwalior.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 5 killed, 3 injured after Bolero and dumper collide in Morena
File Photo

On Wednesday, police officials said that as many as five people were killed and three sustained injuries after a Bolero and a dumper collided on NH 44 near Ghuraiya Hotel under Noorabad police station limits, in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. 

All the people who died and the injured are residents of Tiktoli village. The villagers were returning from Gwalior to Morena. They had gone to visit a patient admitted in Gwalior. 

READ | IAS Athar Aamir Khan shares new photo with wife Dr Mehreen Qazi to celebrate one month of marriage

Morena CSP Atul Singh said that the accident occurred around 1 am. The people were returning from Gwalior. Two deceased are in a mortuary room in Morena, two deceased are in Noorabad and one more died in Gwalior. 

The injured are undergoing treatment and police have registered a case into the matter and further investigation was on, he added.

(The story will be updated as more information comes to light)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Rashid Khan to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's look at spinners who can prove to be game changers in the ICC T20I CWC 2022
Streaming this week: Cuttputlli, Rings of Power, Vikrant Rona, binge-watch movies, series for this weekend
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Amid V and BLACKPINK's Jennie relationship rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's dating news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the leopard hiding in the bushes within 7 seconds
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.