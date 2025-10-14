Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here
THIS city is known as 'City of Lights', has over 290 illuminated monuments, was one of the first to install streetlights in 17th century, it is...
'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend
Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead after tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned in Indore
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras, and significance of this sacred fast
'Correct its approach...': China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests
Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely to contest 135, sources say
Good News for Uttar Pradesh commuters: Countdown for opening of Ganga Expressway begins, Meerut-Badaun 130 km stretch set to open in...
Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss to Indian cinema: 'Would it bring back the money?'
'What the hell is this': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on Bigg Boss 19, internet gets divided
INDIA
Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsiram Silawat said the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each bereaved family.
Three people were killed and several others injured when a tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned in Sanwer tehsil, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.
Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsiram Silawat said the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each bereaved family.
Speaking to ANI on Monday, Tulsiram Silawat said, "In Sanwer tehsil, a trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned while they were returning after work. Three people died in the accident, and several others were seriously injured. The state government has extended support to the affected families. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for each of the bereaved families..."
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Sanwer police station, Prashant Bhadoria, said the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
"A trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned while they were returning after work. Three people died in the incident...The injured have been admitted to the hospital," Bhadoria said.
Indore Collector Shivam Verma said, "An unfortunate incident took place in which a tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned. The injured have been admitted to the hospital...Three people have died..."
Further information on the accident is still awaited.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)