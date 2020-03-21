Madhya Pradesh: 22 rebel Congress MLAs, including six former ministers in Kamal Nath govt, join BJP

The 22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, including all six former cabinet ministers, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in the presence of party chief JP Nadda at his residence. These are the legislators whose resignations led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

On this day, Nadda symbolically inducted the members into the BJP by offering them a party stole. Party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Kailash Vijayvargiya were present during the occasion.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently joined the BJP and was present, said, "Our 22 MLAs have joined BJP today with the blessings of Party President JP Nadda. All will get tickets. He encouraged us and assured us that everyone's honour will be maintained."

All the MLAs had met Nadda earlier in the day in the presence of Scindia.

Earlier on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati accepted the resignation of all the rebel MLAs including the six cabinet ministers who are said to be supporters of Congress' former senior leader, Scindia. These members include Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Govind Singh Rajput, and Prabhuram Choudhary. They all were cabinet ministers in the Kamal Nath government.

After Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on March 20 claimed that his party was not in the game to form or topple the state government and asked the Congress to do self-introspection to analyse what gave rise to such a situation.

After tendering his resignation, Kamal Nath stated that the recent turn of events in the state adds a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles. He made the announcement at a press conference in Bhopal hours ahead of the scheduled floor test on Friday. 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP.

Earlier in March, Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. In his resignation letter to Congress` interim President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote, "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party." He even accused his former party of living in denial.