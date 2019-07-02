Madhya Pradesh: 125 children, made to work in fields, rescued

A team of police, labour department officials and workers from NGO Childline have rescued 125 children, including 100 girls, who were being made to work in fields and construction sites near Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

"There was no work, no water in villages. So we used to work in the fields. We used to work from 8 in the morning till 6 in the evening. We used to get 100 rupees as daily wages," said one of the rescued girls.

The police said the children had been taken away from their homes from 12 remote villages, including Anjangaon, Mogargaon, Gadhi. The victims of child labour have been put up at Bal Kalyan Samiti in Khargone for counselling.

Through counselling, the children were told that since there is no work in the villages, their parents send them out on the fields to work.

"We will also call their parents for counselling and only then, these children will be handed over to their parents," said an official from the Samiti. "Those who want to study further will be shifted to hostels," he added.

Swapnil Bavhara, sub-director of Childline said, "We have rescued and freed 125 children belonging to Anjangaon, Dabla, Gadhi villages. These children were brought to Khargone by the joint team of police, officials from the Labour and Women and Child Development Department."

As per the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, amended in 2016 ("CLPR Act"), a "child" is defined as any person below the age of 15, and the CLPR Act prohibits employment of a child in any employment including as a domestic help. It is a cognizable criminal offence to employ a child for any work.

The police investigations are underway. The police had interrogated five people. "We are investigating the matter as to who transported the children and where. The accused will be punished accordingly," said Shashikant Kankane, Additional Superintendent of Police, Khargone.

In 1996, Childline (with number 1098) started as the country's first toll-free tele-helpline for street children in distress. As of March 2015, a total of 36 million calls have been received by childline. It operates in 473 cities/districts in 35 states and union territories through a network of 887 partner organisations.

Zee Media Newsroom