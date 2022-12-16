Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 12-year-old boy collapses on school bus, dies due to heart attack | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A number of heart attack and cardiac arrest-related deaths have increased recently. Numerous cases of deaths from heart-related causes have occurred in India as the prevalence of heart conditions has increased. In a tragic incident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old boy died from a heart attack.

Manish Jatav, a fourth-grade student, has been identified as the deceased. The doctors believe that this may be the first instance of a heart attack-related death at such a young age. The unforeseen and tragic incident occurred on Thursday at around 2:00 p.m. as the boy was returning to home from his school on Etawah Road in bus. According to reports, the boy ate lunch during the recess time at school and collapsed on the bus ride home.

The bus driver reportedly told the school administration about this, according to relatives. The youngster was then taken to the closest hospital, where the medical staff was unable to save him. Student Manish was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday afternoon, according to Dr. Anil Goyal, the district hospital's surgeon. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed by medical professionals but he was unable to recover consciousness, Aaj Tak reported.

Goyal reported that the student's parents had chosen not to perform the postmortem.In response to this incident, Dr. Goyal stated that a study found an increase in similar incidents following COVID-19. In Madhya Pradesh, a child this age has most likely never before experienced cardiac arrest. However, Komal, the student Manish's father, stated that his son had no health issues in relation to this issue. He was in perfect health, as per Manish's father.

